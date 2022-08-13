Global Social Chain Hits One Day Volume of $1,975.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $842,463.97 and $1,975.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,521.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00128618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

