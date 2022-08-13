Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $40.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Global-e Online by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,239,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,764,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,294,000 after buying an additional 355,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $45,321,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

GLBE stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

