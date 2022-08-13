Glitch Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Glitch has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $304,153.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Glitch alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038709 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

Buying and Selling Glitch

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.