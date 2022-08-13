Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Land Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

