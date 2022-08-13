Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.
Geron Stock Up 14.6 %
GERN opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $887.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.94. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
