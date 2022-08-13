Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Geron Stock Up 14.6 %

GERN opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $887.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.94. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Geron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Geron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 11.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Geron by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

