Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

G stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 389,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,975. Genpact has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genpact by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Genpact by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

