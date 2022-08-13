Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Raised to $31.00 at SVB Leerink

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

