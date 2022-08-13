General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after acquiring an additional 300,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

