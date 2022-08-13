Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.18 million, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,366,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.