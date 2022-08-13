Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.18 million, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Recommended Stories
