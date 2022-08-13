Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $745.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

