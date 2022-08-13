GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Cut to C$62.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cormark currently has a not updated rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$61.75.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$50.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.55. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$59.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford acquired 1,500 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.91 per share, with a total value of C$73,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,365.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.