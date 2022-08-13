GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) PT Raised to C$64.00 at Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDIFF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

GDIFF stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.