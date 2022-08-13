Gameswap (GSWAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.35 Million

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 81.3% against the dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $74,243.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,545.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00128625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00064445 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

According to CryptoCompare, "GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token."

