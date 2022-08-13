GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GameSquare Esports Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMSQF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,028. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. GameSquare Esports has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile
