GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GameSquare Esports Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMSQF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,028. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. GameSquare Esports has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

