FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

FutureFuel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FF stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.70. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in FutureFuel by 37.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 127.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.