Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Trading Up 1.4 %

FNKO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 661,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,170. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,180 shares in the company, valued at $24,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at $681,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth $2,427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 456.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Funko by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.