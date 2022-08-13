Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Funko Trading Up 1.4 %
FNKO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 661,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,170. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,180 shares in the company, valued at $24,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at $681,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Funko
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth $2,427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 456.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Funko by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.