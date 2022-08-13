Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 6,893 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Loews were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth $30,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Loews by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Loews by 181.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 2.1 %

Loews Announces Dividend

NYSE L opened at $58.71 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on L. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

