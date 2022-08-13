Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,230 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average is $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

