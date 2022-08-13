freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €30.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s previous close.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on freenet in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on freenet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($30.41) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on freenet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Price Performance

freenet stock opened at €23.07 ($23.54) on Friday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($33.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.33 and a 200-day moving average of €24.01.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.