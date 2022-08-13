Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Shares Down 0.5%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 882 ($10.66) and last traded at GBX 902 ($10.90). Approximately 185,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 600,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 906.50 ($10.95).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.65, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 750.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 699.63.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

