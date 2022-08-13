Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $176.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.38.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.34. 812,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,311. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $122.38 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

