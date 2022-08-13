Fractal Market Cap Tops $542,650.64 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $542,650.64 and $67,982.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014865 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00038775 BTC.
Fractal Coin Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Buying and Selling Fractal
Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.