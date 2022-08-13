Fractal Market Cap Tops $542,650.64 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $542,650.64 and $67,982.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00038775 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

