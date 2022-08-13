Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $484,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.10. The stock had a trading volume of 551,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.42. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $158.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

