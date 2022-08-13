Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $442,000 Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.2 %

COLM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $76.39. 248,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

