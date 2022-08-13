Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $19.12 on Friday, hitting $208.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,562,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,619. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,471.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.