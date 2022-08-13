Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 2,818 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $152.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average of $143.72. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

