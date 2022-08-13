Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 346.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $2,278,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. 607,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,920. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

