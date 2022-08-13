Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $538,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.
Lyft Price Performance
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
