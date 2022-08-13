Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $499,000 in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,006. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.