Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $499,000 in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,006. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
