Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $415,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,542 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 14.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 3,201,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,245. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $171,703.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,608.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $171,703.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,608.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,740 shares of company stock worth $2,010,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities cut their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.