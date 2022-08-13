Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,406.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.94. 1,030,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,031. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

