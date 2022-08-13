Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 5,895 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,873,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.78. 636,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

