Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

Shares of GD stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.95. 1,409,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

