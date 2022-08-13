FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

FOX Stock Up 0.2 %

FOXA stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in FOX by 16.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in FOX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FOX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.