Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Fox Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $111.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

