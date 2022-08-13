Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Fossil Group stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $312.69 million, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 0.56%.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,809.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $258,546.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,682.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,215,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1,781.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,705 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 400,239 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 176.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 625,670 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 399,334 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,500,482 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 262,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,371,885 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 167,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

