Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.79. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORD. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

