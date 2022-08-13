Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Kelley Hippler Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelley Hippler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Kelley Hippler sold 500 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

FORR stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.34 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

