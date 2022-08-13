ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

FORG stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. 2,185,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,281. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. ForgeRock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

