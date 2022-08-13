Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 56,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 768,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Flywire Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,299,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,867,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,299,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,867,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,158,864 shares of company stock valued at $42,324,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67,760 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flywire by 433.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

