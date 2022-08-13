Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a £138 ($166.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a £150 ($181.25) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £144.75 ($174.90).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £107.05 ($129.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,373.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,975.49. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 1 year high of £162.75 ($196.65). The company has a market cap of £18.82 billion and a PE ratio of -45.26.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

