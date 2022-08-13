Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, an increase of 118.3% from the July 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,216.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLUIF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fluidra from €42.50 ($43.37) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fluidra from €36.00 ($36.73) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:FLUIF remained flat at $20.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

