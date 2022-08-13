Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.20

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.20 and traded as low as $17.20. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 15,440 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $98.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flexsteel Industries Company Profile
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.
