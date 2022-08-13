FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
FPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded FlexShopper from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
FlexShopper Price Performance
NASDAQ:FPAY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $1.85. 1,019,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 40,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,653.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,817,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,709.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $122,802. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
See Also
