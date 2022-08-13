FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded FlexShopper from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper Price Performance

NASDAQ:FPAY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $1.85. 1,019,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 188.42%. The business had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that FlexShopper will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 40,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,653.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,817,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,709.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $122,802. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FlexShopper

(Get Rating)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.