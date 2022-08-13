Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.