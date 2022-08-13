First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Raised to $21.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FWRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.5 %

FWRG opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 257.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

