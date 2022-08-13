First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Down 67.4% in July

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
FYT traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,497. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.