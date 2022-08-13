First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 128.6% in July

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYC opened at $64.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $81.14.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter.

