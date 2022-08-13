First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,213,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,332,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FTXH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.41. 27,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,892. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

