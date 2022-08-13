First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Down 64.9% in July

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 792,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after acquiring an additional 59,463 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,553,000.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQEW traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.83. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

